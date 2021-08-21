A tight-knit tilt turned in St. Francis’ direction just enough to squeeze past Milwaukee Pius XI 27-20 in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on August 19.

St. Francis avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 21-8 stretch over the final quarter.

The Popes came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over the Mariners 12-6.

Both offenses were muted in an unproductive second quarter, resulting in a 6-6 intermission score.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 6-6 tie through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.