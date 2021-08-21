A sigh of relief filled the air in St. Francis’ locker room after Thursday’s 27-20 win against Milwaukee Pius XI in a Wisconsin high school football matchup on August 19.

St. Francis avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 21-8 stretch over the final quarter.

Milwaukee Pius XI moved ahead of St. Francis 12-6 to start the fourth quarter.

Unicorns and mermaids were more common than points in a futile second quarter that left the intermission gap at 6-6.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with St. Francis and Milwaukee Pius XI settling for a 6-6 first-quarter knot.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.