Union Grove earned a convincing 35-14 win over Racine Lutheran for a Wisconsin high school football victory on August 19.

The Broncos pulled ahead in front of the Crusaders 35-7 to begin the fourth quarter.

Union Grove opened a small 21-7 gap over Racine Lutheran at halftime.

Union Grove darted in front of Racine Lutheran 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

