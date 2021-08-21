Union Grove controlled the action to earn a strong 35-14 win against Racine Lutheran in Wisconsin high school football action on August 19.

The third quarter gave the Broncos a 35-7 lead over the Crusaders.

The Broncos’ offense jumped to a 21-7 lead over the Crusaders at halftime.

The Broncos opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Crusaders through the first quarter.

