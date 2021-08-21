Early action on the scoreboard pushed Mt. Horeb/Barneveld Co-Op to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Racine St. Catherine’s 37-30 in Wisconsin high school football action on August 19.

Conditioning showed as Mt. Horeb/Barneveld Co-Op outscored Racine St. Catherine’s 16-6 in the final period.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Angels showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 24-21 advantage over the Vikings as the first quarter ended.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.