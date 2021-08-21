Mt. Horeb/Barneveld Co-Op edged Racine St. Catherine’s in a close 37-30 encounter in a Wisconsin high school football matchup. .

Conditioning showed as Mt. Horeb/Barneveld Co-Op outscored Racine St. Catherine’s 16-6 in the final period.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters, leaving the score 24-21 at first quarter.

Racine St. Catherine’s authored a promising start, taking advantage of Mt. Horeb/Barneveld Co-Op 24-21 at the end of the first quarter.

