Kewaskum didn’t tinker around with West Bend West. A 38-16 result offered a strong testament in the win column during this Wisconsin football game.

Kewaskum struck over West Bend West when the fourth quarter began 26-2.

Kewaskum’s offense darted to a 14-2 lead over West Bend West at the intermission.

The first quarter gave Kewaskum a 14-0 lead over West Bend West.

