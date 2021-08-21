Kewaskum stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 38-16 win over West Bend West during this Wisconsin football game.

The third quarter gave Kewaskum a 26-2 lead over West Bend West.

The Indians kept a 14-2 intermission margin at the Spartans’ expense.

Kewaskum darted in front of West Bend West 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

