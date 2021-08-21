Saddled up and ready to go, Muskego spurred past Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 21-7 on August 19 in Wisconsin football action.

The third quarter gave the Warriors a 14-7 lead over the Red Raiders.

Muskego’s offense darted to a 7-0 lead over Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

