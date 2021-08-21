Stretched out and finally snapped, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan put just enough pressure on Milwaukee Bay View to earn a 24-8 victory on August 19 in Wisconsin football.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

Milwaukee Ronald Reagan’s offense jumped to an 8-0 lead over Milwaukee Bay View at the intermission.

