MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. – A brand new medical facility opens to patients today in southeast Wisconsin. Aurora Medical Center – Mount Pleasant begins serving patients today after a three-year effort. The campus, located at 13250 Washington Ave. in Mount Pleasant, is conveniently located at the intersection of I-94 and Highway 20.

Lisa Just, President of Aurora Medical Center – Mount Pleasant and South Wisconsin patient service area, is proud of the hard work that went into building this extensive new facility, which will expand access to medical care in Racine County and beyond.

“After three years of planning and construction, and working closely with our community, we are pleased to open our doors to patients at this beautiful new medical center,” said Just. “Aurora Mount Pleasant brings expert, quality care closer to home, and fills a vital need in the rapidly growing Racine/Kenosha counties and across southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.”

Inside the New Aurora Medical Center

The 198,000-square-foot hospital includes “60 patient beds, 12 ICU beds and five operating rooms, an emergency department and more,” according to a news release. In addition to the hospital, the 98,000-square-foot medical office building brings “24 specialty providers, including orthopedics, obstetrics & gynecology, cardiology, sports medicine and rehab services” to the community as well.

Aurora’s Safe Care Promise was developed to provide patients with peace of mind while receiving care. The promise begins at the preparation stage for a visit with appointment reminders and virtual check-ins. Within the facility, thorough cleaning and secure areas from the parking spaces all the way to patient rooms, checkpoints for proper identification, and stringent cleanliness protocols like hand washing for employees have all been put into place to ensure the highest level of quality care for patients.

The new center includes innovative tools that are aligned with the Safe Care Promise, such as “clinic self-rooming technology,” which will allow patients to skip the waiting room. Patients will be assigned their own private exam room to wait for their doctors, which decreases patient exposure to other illnesses while increasing privacy.

Advocate Aurora has made a “commitment to power its health care operations with 100 percent renewable electricity by 2030,” the news release stated. This new facility has been designed and built with this commitment in mind and will be seeking a “Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver certification,” with environmental stewardship and sustainability as a priority.

