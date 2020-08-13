RACINE – Racine native Roger Polack was the winner of Tuesday’s Democratic Party primary for Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District seat. He received 28,697 votes (58%) versus Kenosha resident Josh Prade’s 20,608 votes (42%), according to unofficial results.

Polack will face the incumbent, Rep. Bryan Steil, a Republican from Janesville, in the November general election.

“I’m going to work for the people of this district to ensure that we have affordable health care for everyone, lower prescription drug prices, greater numbers of family-supporting jobs, and federal government response to the coronavirus that puts people first. We must do better,” Polack said in a statement released after the election results were announced. “I’m going to bring the same tenacity to Congress to serve the people of Southeastern Wisconsin that I did protect our country throughout my decade of service. Together, we are going to continue building a grassroots campaign that will win in November.”

Steil’s campaign director, Alex Walker, released this statement:

“Steil looks forward to running a campaign focused on his efforts to get people back to work, strengthen our economy, and keep our communities safe. This race sets up a stark contrast between Steil, a proven problem solver, versus Polack, a liberal Washington, D.C. attorney.”

Polack, 37, who describes himself as “a national security expert” is a Horlick High School graduate.

According to his campaign bio, he put himself through the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Georgetown University law school in Washington D.C. He served as a civilian intelligence analyst and later a senior policy adviser in the Bush and Obama administrations.

His assignments included work in Afghanistan. Prior to running for Congress this year, Polack worked as an attorney “focusing on public international law and national security issues.”

Steil, 39, is seeking a second term in the U.S. House of Representatives. He was elected in 2018, succeeding former Speaker of the House, Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Janesville, who retired after 20 years in Congress.

Steil, a Janesville native, is a graduate of Georgetown University and holds a law degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has been an executive at Wisconsin manufacturing companies and served on the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents. He is a member of the House Financial Services Committee.

The 1st Congressional District includes all of Racine and Kenosha counties, most of Walworth

County and portions of Rock, Waukesha, and Milwaukee counties.