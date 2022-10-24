RACINE — The City of Racine Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services (PRCS) will be hosting its first annual Trunk-or-Treat in the parking lot of the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive.

Trunk-or-Treat fun for all

From noon until 5 p.m., children and parents are invited to come out for a Sunday full of fun, music, games, candy, food, bouncy houses, and entertainment. Trunk-or-Treat is free for all to attend.

The hosts encourage every car participating to dress in a Halloween theme and have candy to pass out. Children are encouraged to wear their costumes too. Additionally, they ask parents and adults who are able to help out around the park by assisting with games and activities.

This community event is presented in collaboration with the community center and Southside Sunday. Questions about the event can be directed to The City of Racine Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services (PRCS).

