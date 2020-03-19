2 COVID-19 cases reported in Racine

Two City of Racine residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus).

Officials with the City of Racine Public Health Department said those two people likely came down with the virus after having been exposed through community interaction, not from someone from overseas travel.

The Central Racine County Health Department reported the first case in Racine County on March 13. As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the state had tested 2,437 people. Of those tested, 155 people had the virus.

The virus spreads mainly from person to person. Originating in China, health experts have signaled concern because little is known about the virus. It can cause severe illness and pneumonia in some individuals. Symptoms — which can be mild to severe — may appear two to 14 days after exposure. They include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC.

Health officials say early interventions can help slow the spread of the disease.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason said he hoped those residents “stay safe and recover quickly.” Those cases will not be the last. However, city officials have been working with leaders around the city, county, and state to monitor the situation and offer resources, according to a press release.

“We are doing everything we can to help flatten the curve and reduce the number of new possible cases of coronavirus in our community,” Mason said. “We know health issues disproportionately impact our communities of color so we are taking intentional measures to protect the health of our entire community.”

Mason encouraged the community to follow guidelines from health experts:

Wash your hands often Avoid large groups Use social distancing. Stay home as much as possible, particularly if you are sick. check-in on your loved ones who are the most vulnerable. Only go out when it is necessary.

“As Mayor, I am committed to ensuring the health and safety of our community and will communicate more information as soon as we have it. If we work together, we will flatten the curve,” he said.

This is a breaking news story. We’ll have more information throughout the day.

