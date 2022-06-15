YORKVILLE – Two people were killed in a head-on collision involving two semi-tractor-trailers here Tuesday morning. The collision shut down Highway 11 (Durand Avenue) at the 16000 block east of Union Grove for several hours.

The Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department reported that both drivers were killed in the accident. No other injuries were reported. The drivers have not been identified. The crash was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. 2 killed in head-on collision with semi-tractor-trailers

Head-on collision ends in smoke and fire

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported that a westbound semi pulling a flatbed trailer crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound semi pulling a dry bulk tanker reportedly loaded with cornstarch. The westbound truck become fully engulfed in flames and the eastbound truck came to rest on its side. A plume of black smoke from the fire could be seen for several miles.

Highway 11 was closed well into Tuesday afternoon as investigators from the Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol Accident Reconstruction Unit investigated the head-on collision and other agencies cleared the wreckage.

Other responding agencies included the South Shore Fire Department, the Racine County Highway Department and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

