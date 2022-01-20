MANCHESTER, NH – Two Racine County students have been named to the Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) for the Fall 2021 semester. Full-time, undergraduate students who earn a 3.5 – 3.699 grade point average are given this honor.

Kasey Smith of Mount Pleasant

Christina Trinidad of Racine

About Southern New Hampshire University

About Southern New Hampshire University

The Racine County Eye is proud to celebrate student successes with its community. Congratulations to all those mentioned! You all make your hometowns proud.