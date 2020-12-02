Is your home in need of a makeover? No one wants to live somewhere that doesn’t match their style. Your house should reflect your personality and taste. If you adore the warm, classic look of cabins and country homes, why not incorporate that into your own living space? Redesigning your home doesn’t have to break the budget, either. If you’re looking for some good old country warmth in your life, start with these ways to create a cozy, rustic vibe in your home.

Lean Toward Wood

Wood is the foundation of any rustic look. When you think of a country home, you likely picture hardwood floors or wooden cabinets. Look for ways to add wood to your own home. Refinishing a hardwood floor or installing engineered hardwood are, of course, great ways to create that rustic look—especially if you opt for red tones and other warm-colored stains.

You don’t have to stick to just the floors. There are many excellent reasons to install wood planks on your walls, including the cozy, classic look they can provide. You can add wood throughout the room or simply stick to a singular accent wall for now. Either way, the natural, exposed wood look will bring tons of character and warmth to your home.

Seek Out Handmade Furniture

Your furniture choices say a lot about your home. As such, one of the greatest ways to create a cozy, rustic vibe in your home is to pick out handmade furniture that emphasizes the look. Tables made with reclaimed wood; hand-upholstered couches and armchairs; and woven storage baskets all work to add texture and story to your home. Handmade furniture also tends to last longer, which means these beautiful pieces will be parts of your home for years to come. You can even try buying furniture secondhand or from antique stores. If you want to stretch your DIY muscles, fix up older pieces with a new coat of paint or by reupholstering with your own fabric.