Oak Creek showered the scoreboard with points to drown Waterford 56-20 during this Wisconsin girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on December 14, Waterford faced off against Elkhorn Area and Oak Creek took on New Berlin Eisenhower on December 11 at Oak Creek High School. For more, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.