West Allis Central’s offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Monday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 61-16 win over Cudahy in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on December 20.

In recent action on December 14, West Allis Central faced off against New Berlin West and Cudahy took on Shorewood on December 14 at Cudahy High School. Click here for a recap

