Impressive was a ready adjective for Village of Pewaukee Pewaukee’s 87-55 throttling of Milwaukee Pius XI at Village Of Pewaukee High on January 20 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 15, Village of Pewaukee faced off against Salem Westosha Central and Milwaukee Pius XI took on Racine Park on January 15 at Milwaukee Pius XI High School. For more, click here.

The Pirates’ shooting breathed fire to a 71-47 lead over the Popes at halftime.

The first half gave the Pirates a 35-26 lead over the Popes.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.