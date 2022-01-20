Yes, South Milwaukee looked superb in beating Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran, but no autographs please after its 72-49 victory in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on January 20.

In recent action on January 14, Milwaukee Wisconsin Lutheran faced off against Greendale and South Milwaukee took on Greenfield on January 14 at Greenfield High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

