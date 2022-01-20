Riding a wave of production, Greenfield Whitnall dunked Greenfield 59-47 on January 20 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

Greenfield came from behind to grab the advantage 36-33 at half over Greenfield Whitnall.

The Hustlin’ Hawks started on steady ground by forging a 28-25 lead over the Falcons at the end of the first half.

In recent action on January 14, Greenfield Whitnall faced off against Milwaukee Lutheran and Greenfield took on Waterford on January 15 at Waterford High School. Click here for a recap

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.