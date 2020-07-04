The 4th Fest of Greater Racine is one of the biggest celebrations that Racine has to offer. The event took place, in a unique fashion, this year. The parade made its way through the town for Racine residents to see from the comfort of their homes. The parade ended at about noon in the Festival Foods parking lot.

Some of the parade included the famous Racine Calliope, Miss Wisconsin 2019 Alyssa Bohm, 4th Fest of Greater Racine Committee, and a Case Tractor. Families came out to the Festival Foods parking lot located at 5740 Washington Ave. Other spectators included Racine residents who watched from their driveways.

Check out the entries that partook in the 2020 parade in our gallery below. Even during a troublesome time, Racine still came together for one of its best events.

What’s your favorite part about the Racine 4th of July parade? We look forward to seeing the event in 2021.

