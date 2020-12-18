SPONSORED

Still looking for some great gifts this holiday season and want to find something unique, affordable, and feel safe while supporting local stores? Right in the heart of downtown Racine, you can stop at RG Natural Babies, 430 Main St., and Twin Dragon Games, 440 Main St., to find gifts for kids and adults of all ages!

While they are doing everything they can to keep people feeling safe in their stores, they understand that not everyone wants to come inside to shop. So, they are offering safer alternatives. Both RG Natural Babies and Twin Dragon Games offer curbside pick up, live video shopping, limited local deliveries, shipping, and will work to accommodate things for your safety and health! Before and after-hours private shopping is also available upon request.

Listed are a few examples of great items you will find, but be sure to stop in or contact them for a video, to see the wide selections available.

Here are the top 5 items from Twin Dragon Games:

Beyblade Starter Set – $8-$14 – ages 8+

Beyblade is a battling top game that is great for collecting or playing against others! Customize all the parts to make your own unique Beyblade!! Ages 8+

King of Tokyo – $40 – Ages 8+

King of Tokyo is a 2 to 6 player game, in which you will be able to play mutant monsters gigantic robots and other aliens, all of whom are happily whacking each other in a joyous atmosphere in order to become the one and only King of Tokyo Ages 8+

Trading Card Game Booster Packs – 3 for $10 – Ages 6+

Twin Dragon Games has regular booster packs for all of your favorite trading card games like Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh, Magic The Gathering, and more! These work very well for stocking stuffers!

Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set – $15 – Ages 10+

This starter set is great to introduce new players into the world of Dungeon & Dragons by having premade characters and an adventure for players to play! It has everything you need in one convenient box!

Warhammer 40 K – $25-$150 – Ages 13+

Warhammer is set in a fantasy world with different armies and clans! This miniature game is great for teens and adults and the experience is up to you! You can assemble the figures and paint them for display or learn to play the game for a cool battle experience!

Here are the top 5 items at RG Natural Babies this season:

Shashibo Cube – $20.99 – ages 5-99

Shashibo is a great gift that stimulates minds of ALL ages! Kids and adults love to play with this shape shifting box that transforms into over 70 shapes! It has a strong magnet system that can be combined into several cubes to build even larger shapes, sculptures, and structures!

Plus Plus – $7.99-$24.99 – ages 6+

Do your kids love Minecraft? Then they’ll LOVE Plus-Plus! I call this the real life Minecraft for boys and girls of all ages. My kids love it, I know yours will too. Get them off the devices and let their creative juices flow with building these 3D figures, houses, and whatever else comes to mind.

Hands Craft Kits – $3.99 – $99.99 – Ages 5-99

Small and large kits for kids to adults are available in different animals, vehicles, structures, and more. You can create, build, even paint to your liking with these STEM educational learning toys! These are great gifts to encourage fine motor, engineering, and physics skills.

Dimpl – $4.99-24.99 – Ages 10mo – 99

The Dimpl Collection is perfect for young growing minds! It includes colors, numbers, shapes and helps with sensory skills! BUT adults and older kids love the satisfying feel of popping the bubbles in and out, and to calm their fidgeting!

GoSili Resusable Straws – Ages 3-99

Looking for a perfect stocking stuffer? Save the turtles and check out the GoSIli Reusable Straw with Tin. Perfect for on the go drinks or drinking at home, while helping to protect the environment. These come in regular size, extra long, or extra wide! Pick up a 12 or 16 oz silicone cup to go along with it at our store!

As you can see, RG Natural Babies has great items for the whole family, and Twin Dragon Games has a LOT more than games. They are excited to help you find the perfect gift for even that “hard to buy for” person in your life.

Here are the rest of their holiday hours and please check out their Facebook pages for most updated hours after Holiday and into the New Year! Remember to contact them if these hours don’t work for you and you’d like to shop with them still. Thank you for supporting local and helping keep our stores in our community. We appreciate every one of you and wouldn’t be able to continue to be here without your support.

Business Hours

Twin Dragon Games: (262) 484-1277 Wednesday 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday Noon to 9 p.m. Sunday Noon to 5 p.m. Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

RG Natural Babies: 262-939-4079 Thursday & Friday December 17-18, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday Dec 19, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday Dec 20, 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday-Wednesday December 21-23, 10 a.m - 5 p.m. (Later hours available via appt) Thursday Dec 24, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Closed Christmas Day and New Years Day Saturday Dec 26, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday Dec 27, Noon - 4 p.m. Monday-Wednesday Dec 28-30, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday Dec 31, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

