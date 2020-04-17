The excitement for the 2020 NFL mock draft seems to fill the senses of every football fan, despite the fact that most sporting events in the United States are suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The draft picks happening will allow every college football player to enter the National Football League.

The mock draft for the NFL this year will take place on April 23 to April 25. The three-day schedule will hold a seven-round mock draft allowing the thirty-two teams both from the National Football Conference (NFC) and American Football Conference (AFC) to pick the best players to be part of their team.

As the NFL draft picks date comes closer, many fans are also thrilled to see which team will get the most reliable rookies this season. To give you a little treat before the main drafting event comes, here are the top 16 players that might shine during the first round of the NFL mock drafts.

Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow has been on the top of his game as he is the most in-demand player for the upcoming NFL mock draft. He currently holds a quarterback position who played for Louisiana State University.

Andrew Thomas

Andrew Thomas is playing as an offensive tackle while he studied at Pace Academy. He is currently affiliated with the Georgia Bulldogs, holding the same position. Thomas is a current recipient of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as well as the Unanimous All-American Awardee.

Tua Tagovailoa

This quarterback player has played at the University of Alabama during his college years. Together with Joe Burrow, he is also one of the players that earned a lot of impressive football recognitions, including the Offensive MVP Award in the 2018 Orange Bowl.

Jerry Jeudy

Jerry had held a wide receiver position by the time he played at the University of Alabama. He was Tagovailoa’s teammate, who got a Biletnikoff Award in 2018.

Kristian Fulton

Kristian Fulton was Joe Burrow’s teammate at Louisiana State University. He holds the position of a cornerback. His college football career highlights included achievement in the CFP National Champion in 2019.

Trevon Diggs

Trevon Diggs was a dedicated cornerback player at the Alabama Crimson Tide. He has played a total of five Bowl games during his college days and was also a CFP National Champion in 2018.

Jedrick Wills

Together with Trevon Diggs, Jedrick Wills has also played with Alabama Crimson Tide as an

offensive tackle. He was also present in the five Bowl games his school had participated in

and earned the same recognition as Diggs.

Derrick Brown

Derrick Brown was a defensive tackle player who played with the Auburn Tigers. He was able to play in four Bowl games during his college days, where he earned a Unanimous All-American Award in 2019.

Grant Delpit

Together with Joe Burrow and Kristian Fulton, Grant Delpit has played at the Louisiana University but as a safety position. Through his football career at LSU, he was a recipient of the Jim Thorpe award in 2019.

Henry Ruggs

Henry Ruggs is also one of the suspected players to shine in the upcoming NFL mock draft who played as a wide receiver at the University of Alabama. He had played four Bowl games, including in the 2018 Sugar Bowl.

CJ Henderson

The Florida Gators are giving out an entry for the 2020 mock draft through CJ Henderson. He played as a cornerback for the said school.

Javon Kinlaw

Javon Kinlaw played for the South Carolina Gamecocks as a defensive tackle. He was able to partake in the 2018 Outback Bowl, which allowed him to earn a First-Team All-SEC award in 2019.

Alex Leatherwood

Alabama Crimson Tide is not running-out of entries for the NFL mock draft as Alex Leatherwood joins the roster of players that might shine in the first-round of picking. He holds an offensive tackle position for the said school and has also played in five different Bowl games.

D’Andre Swift

D’Andre Swift played for the Georgia Bulldogs as a running back. He was able to accomplish

five Bowl games, including the 2018 Rose Bowl and 2019 Sugar Bowl.

Dylan Moses

This linebacker who can be a good pick for the 2020 NFL mock draft has played at Alabama Crimson Tide during his college days. Along with his teammates mentioned above, Moses played in two Bowl games, which are the 2018 Orange Bowl and the 2020 Citrus Bowl.

Terrel Lewis

The last person to come out big in the upcoming first-round mock draft pick is Terrel Lewis. He is still coming from the Alabama Crimson Tide, holding a linebacker position. He played in four Bowl games, which include the 2018 CFP National Championship.

Takeaway

The first round of the 2020 NFL mock draft is critical, as it is where the best college football players are being picked. In this way, you can foresee which NFL team can impress every game in their respective conferences before going to the Super Bowl. So, make sure to take note of the names mentioned above and see which NFL team they will be joining.