Wisconsin will host the 2020 Partisan Primary on August 11. However, the COVID 19-virus has caused the state to implement more regulations within Wisconsin. This year the only contested race between Democrats Roger Polack and Joshua Randazza-Pade for the 1st Congressional District. The top vote-getter will face incumbent Bryan Steil (R-Janesville).

Voting is an essential civic duty that Americans can take part in. For more information about the election and voting in Wisconsin, continue reading below.

Register to Vote in the 2020 Partisan Primary Election

Let’s jump straight into it, are you registered to vote? If you answered no, then be sure to visit MyVote.WI to become a Wisconsin registered voter.

Eligible Wisconsin voters for the 2020 Partisan Primary Election can become a voter online and paper-free. Those who wish to become a Wisconsin voter will need a Wisconsin Drivers License or a Wisconsin State ID Card. If the information provided on these documents online matches the information at the Wisconsin DMV, then there will be no need for mailing or visiting a DMV to register.

Note that this process should be done sooner than later to find out if any further steps will be required. It is also important to complete registration as soon as possible due to the ongoing and continually changing state of the COVID-19.

What additional steps could there be?

If the information you entered does not match the Wisconsin DMV files, then the website will help you start the process to become a voter. But will not complete it. The next step will be to print and sign the registration forms. After signing the forms, they must be mailed in or delivered to your specific municipal clerk. Along with mailing or delivering of this document, you must also include a proof of residence document.

Is it possible to register at the polls for the 2020 Partisan Primary?

Yes, you may register to vote at the polls. Those who wish to do so must bring a proof of residence document along with them to the polls. If you decide to vote at the polls during the pandemic, some things that you should do are: bring your black pen, wash your hands before/after, and go early to avoid larger crowds.

Those are just a few helpful tips to keep in mind when voting. In Wisconsin, you can always register to vote at the polls. But with the recent concerns of the COVID-19 outbreak, we are learning that acting earlier is better than later.

Check out what counts as a proof of residence document

Find out if you are registered to vote within the Wisconsin system

Finding your municipal clerk

What is this election for and who is on my ballot?

Depending on where you live changes who is on the ballot.

Find out who is on your ballot

Voting Absentee

Absentee voting is a way to vote in the election without having to attend the official polling place.

Who can vote absentee in 2020 Partisan Primary?

All registered Wisconsin voters can vote via absentee. During the unpredictable pandemic, this is a great way to ensure that your vote will count this spring. There are methods in place to make sure that you can vote even if you are unable to make it to the polling place.

Absentee voting is a great choice for everyone, but specifically the elderly, those with disabilities, those with compromised immune systems, and anyone who is at higher risk of being affected by the COVID 19 virus. Additionally, this may be a solution to voting for those who work in the healthcare industry who may be working extended hours or who have been exposed to illness.

How do I vote absentee and when is the deadline?

To vote absentee, click this link to MyVoteWI. the website will guide you through the steps to request an absentee ballot and then view the request.

The deadline to register to vote online or by mail is 5 p.m. on August 6. Additionally, those who select mailing their ballot in will be accepted, as long as the mail is postmarked by 8 p.m on August 11.

It is highly recommended that you vote absentee because of the coronavirus pandemic. The polls will be open on August 11 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for those who need it, but it is highly recommended that alternative voting options take place.

What to keep in mind when voting absentee

It is important to make sure that you arrange for a witness to sign your absentee ballot. Make sure they fill out everything asked of them!

Polling places

<iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/d/embed?mid=1fbmcAnXVZnbNE2TBBjDd2ug-YTDuQCuh" width="640" height="480"></iframe>