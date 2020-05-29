MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI — Residents who normally attend the Wisconsin State Fair will have to make other plans this year after the State Fair Park Board of Directors canceled the gathering.

“On behalf of the entire State Fair Park Board of Directors, please know that the decision to cancel the 2020 Wisconsin State Fair was not taken lightly,” said Wisconsin State Fair Park Board Chairman John Yingling in a statement. “Months of deliberation took place, considering all options to host a Fair that adheres to the highest standard of safety without compromising the experience. We explored countless models, but ultimately safety cannot be compromised. The risks associated with hosting an event of this size and scope right now are just too great.”

Why Wasn’t The Fair Postponed Instead

According to State Fair officials, postponing the event until later this year was not a viable option because of carnival and concession vendor timetables, artist scheduling, staffing challenges and the timing of youth agriculture shows, seeing that many youth participants would be back in school and unable to participate.

Will There Still Be Cream Puffs

The Wisconsin State Fair cream puffs are a summer staple for many fair goers. On Thursday, organizers said they’re “still working out the details” on whether the cream-laden desserts will still be available.

The 2021 Wisconsin State Fair is scheduled for Aug. 5-15, 2021.

Minnesota State Fair Already Canceled

Last week, officials announced the Great Minnesota Get-Together would not be held in 2020. The decision was made to cancel the Minnesota State Fair by the board of managers Friday. The event was scheduled for Aug. 27 through Labor Day, Sept. 7.

In a news release, State Fair General Manager Jerry Hammer said that “This isn’t a difficult decision. It’s the only decision.”

In a normal year, organizers in Minnesota said preparing for an event the scale and scope of the Minnesota State Fair is a year-round operation and a mammoth undertaking. However, in the midst of a global pandemic, “it is impossible,” officials said. “While the State Fair is one of many celebrations to go quiet this year, we are looking forward to 2021.”

William Bornhoft, Patch Staff, contributed to this report.

