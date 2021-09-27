… we have a small favor to ask. Thousands of people have placed their trust in the Racine County Eye’s high-impact journalism because we focus on solutions-based journalism.
With no shareholders or billionaire owners, we can provide trustworthy journalism that focuses on helping readers.
Unlike many others, Racine County Eye’s journalism is available for everyone to read, regardless of what they can afford to pay. We do this because we believe in information equality. Greater numbers of people can keep track of events, understand their impact on people and communities, and become inspired to take meaningful action.
If there were ever a time to join us, it is now. Every contribution, however big or small, powers our journalism and sustains our future. Support the Racine County Eye from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. Thank you.
City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) has openings in
our youth girls basketball leagues for the 2021-2022 Fall/Winter Youth Hoops Basketball Program. Come on out girls and hoop like a girl!
Leagues are available for boys and girls in grades 1-8. Registration forms are available at City of Racine Community Centers:
- Dr. John Bryant
- Cesar Chavez
- Dr. M.L. King Jr.
- Humble Park
- Tyler-Domer
- PRCS Main Office, 800 Center St., Room 127
- Online here
Participants in grades 1-4 can register here. Parents and legal guardians may register players at the PRCS main office, 800 Center St., Room 127, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Last Registration for youth in grades 5-8 will be held at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave., from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the following dates on Tuesday, September 28. Players in grades 5-8 must accompany their parent/legal guardian on the above-listed dates in order to be height measured and skill tested.
The player registration fee for all ages is $40 for City of Racine Residents and $60 for Non-City Residents. The registration fee includes a team t-shirt.
Get social! Visit, like and follow on Facebook www.facebook.com/RPRCS/ and racineparksandrec on Instagram.
Information about all PRCS events may be found at cityofracine.org/ParksRec; by
visiting the PRCS main office at 800 Center St, Rm.127; or by calling (262) 636-9131.