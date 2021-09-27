City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) has openings in

our youth girls basketball leagues for the 2021-2022 Fall/Winter Youth Hoops Basketball Program. Come on out girls and hoop like a girl!

Leagues are available for boys and girls in grades 1-8. Registration forms are available at City of Racine Community Centers:

Dr. John Bryant

Cesar Chavez

Dr. M.L. King Jr.

Humble Park

Tyler-Domer

PRCS Main Office, 800 Center St., Room 127

Online here

Participants in grades 1-4 can register here. Parents and legal guardians may register players at the PRCS main office, 800 Center St., Room 127, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Last Registration for youth in grades 5-8 will be held at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, 2221 Douglas Ave., from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on the following dates on Tuesday, September 28. Players in grades 5-8 must accompany their parent/legal guardian on the above-listed dates in order to be height measured and skill tested.

The player registration fee for all ages is $40 for City of Racine Residents and $60 for Non-City Residents. The registration fee includes a team t-shirt.



Information about all PRCS events may be found at cityofracine.org/ParksRec; by

visiting the PRCS main office at 800 Center St, Rm.127; or by calling (262) 636-9131.

