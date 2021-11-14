The Downtown Racine Holiday parade took place on November 13. This event kicked off the holiday season for Racine residents. Dazzling lights now shine across the downtown streets and Monument Square. Soon, it will be the most wonderful time of the year. From tractors to boats and floats, the Racine Holiday parade had a variety of parade entries.
A gallery of the 2021 parade is featured below:
