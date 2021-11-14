The Downtown Racine Holiday parade took place on November 13. This event kicked off the holiday season for Racine residents. Dazzling lights now shine across the downtown streets and Monument Square. Soon, it will be the most wonderful time of the year. From tractors to boats and floats, the Racine Holiday parade had a variety of parade entries.

A gallery of the 2021 parade is featured below:

Jeff Coe sponsored car

Case tractor float entry

Racine Zoo truck float entry

Venmo Challenge Racine

Fishing boat float entry

The REAL School band float entry

Parade walkers dressed up in pirate costumes

Salvation Army and Horlick High school parade entry

Miss Racine 2020 Sophia Karegeannes

Pink Paddling Power team walks in parade 2021 Holiday Parade Entries

The Holidays in Racine