The Downtown Racine Holiday parade took place on November 13. This event kicked off the holiday season for Racine residents. Dazzling lights now shine across the downtown streets and Monument Square. Soon, it will be the most wonderful time of the year. From tractors to boats and floats, the Racine Holiday parade had a variety of parade entries.

A gallery of the 2021 parade is featured below:

  • Jeff Coe sponsored car
  • Case tractor float entry
  • Racine Zoo truck float entry
  • Venmo Challenge Racine
  • Fishing boat float entry
  • The REAL School band float entry
  • Parade walkers dressed up in pirate costumes
  • Salvation Army and Horlick High school parade entry
  • Miss Racine 2020 Sophia Karegeannes
  • Pink Paddling Power team walks in parade
2021 Holiday Parade Entries

The Holidays in Racine