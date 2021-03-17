The Mount Pleasant Citizen Police Academy Alumni, Mount Pleasant Police Department Community Policing Unit and Mount Pleasant Park and Recreation Department hosting a 2021 Easter Egg Hunt Kits giveaway. Due to COVID-19 there will not be an in person egg hunt, but kits will be available for pick up.

Bring the Easter Egg Hunt to your home by participating in this drive thru pick up event. There will be kits available until supplies lasts.

The Easter Egg Hunt Kits will include a set amount of eggs, candy and other goodies. These kits will be available for each kid in the families. Pick up will be on March 27, 2021 from 10 a.m. until Noon. Kits will be available for pick up at these locations:

Village of Mount Pleasant Village Hall- 8811 Campus Dr. Enter off 90th St. onto Campus Dr. to front of building

Lakeside COP House-2234 Mead St.

Due to COVID-19, these organizations wanted to continue the traditional community egg hunt. However because of the circumstances they will be following social distancing guidelines and wear mask during the pick up event.

Any questions about the event should be directed to Officer Matt Prochaska by emailing mprochaska@mtpleasantwi.gov.

