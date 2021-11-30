The 39th Annual Downtown Burlington Christmas Parade will take place on Friday, December 3. Fantastical parade floats, community members, and dazzling lights will make their way through Historic Downtown Burlington as a way to ring in the holidays.

This annual jubilee brings the community together and fills the small town with holiday spirit. Parade watchers gleam with smiles as they watch their favorite floats make their way through the streets. It starts at 6:30 p.m. and will go until approximately 9:30 p.m. throughout Downtown Burlington.

The theme this year is “Frozen Fantasy Christmas.” The theme is certainly fitting for Wisconsin winters and the frigid temperatures. The National Weather Service projects that it will be mostly cloudy outside on Friday with a high temperature of 43°F and a low of 28°F. Bundle up for a night full of winter festivities.

Gather in Wehmhoff Square Park immediately following the Christmas Parade for the Christmas Tree Lighting. The City of Burlington’s Mayor Jeannie Hefty has the honor of lighting the tree. Additionally, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the Chalet following the parade to meet children in the area. Bring your cameras and phones for many picture-worthy moments.

There will also be the Door County Sled Dogs, carolers, hot chocolate, cookies and music for all to enjoy at the park.

For more information about the event, contact the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce. Call (262) 763-6044 or email info@burlingtonchamber.org with questions or concerns.

Holidays in Racine County

