Before you pack those Halloween costumes away and get in the mood for the other holidays that will be rolling in, view our gallery. This year’s Trick-or-Treaters enjoyed dressing up as their favorite characters, going door-to-door, and eating lots of candy.

Here are some of Racine County Eye’s favorite Halloween costumes.

Rebekah from Kenosha dressed as a Hellhound.

“TaCoCaT the Palindrome”

Witch and Banana

Devil and Fred Flinstone

Van Gogh and Starry Night

Allena as the Bride of Chucky

Group of children dressed up for Trick-or-Treating in Caledonia

Buzz and Woody

Group dressed up as characters from The Wizard of Oz

Curious George and Ted Shackleford

Red Riding Hood and Big Bad Wolf 2021 Halloween Costumes

