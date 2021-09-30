The Annual Downtown Racine Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting will take place on November 13, 2021. Johnson Financial Group and Gendlin Liverman & Rymer Accident & Injury Attorneys will be sponsoring this year’s parade. Festival Foods is sponsoring the tree lighting ceremony.

Holiday Tree on Monument Square

The parade will start at 5:30 p.m. and begin on the west side of the State Street bridge. The holiday parade will continue down Main Street and then travel west on 6th street. The parade will end at approximately 6:45 p.m. at City Hall.

The tree ceremony will take place on Monument Square immediately following the parade. Santa and Mayor Cory Mason will light the tree.

Entertainment will take place on Monument Square before and after the parade. Pub on Wisconsin will be on the grounds selling brews and hot cocoa.

Donations Needed

In addition to the Holiday Parade and Tree lighting ceremony, the Downtown Racine Corporation will be hosting a Warm Accessories Drive at the parade for local charities. Scarves, hats, mittens, and gloves are needed. Donation items can be dropped off on Monument Square from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on November 13.

