Halloween will be here before we know it. It’s time to start making costumes and purchasing candy. Follow this Kenosha County Trick-or-Treat Schedule so you are prepared for a fun night.
Planning on Trick or Treating in Racine County? View the 2021 Racine County Trick or Treat Schedule here.
This document will be updated
Village of Bristol:
Undecided
City of Kenosha:
October 31 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Pleasant Prairie:
Sunday, Oct. 31, from 3 to 6 p.m.
Village of Somers:
October 31 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Village of Genoa City:
Oct. 31st from 4 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Village of Paddock Lake:
October 31 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Village of Salem Lakes:
October 31 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Village of Twin Lakes:
October 31 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.