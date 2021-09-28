Halloween will be here before we know it. It’s time to start making costumes and purchasing candy. Follow this Kenosha County Trick-or-Treat Schedule so you are prepared for a fun night.

Village of Bristol:

Undecided

City of Kenosha:

October 31 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Pleasant Prairie:

Sunday, Oct. 31, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Village of Somers:

October 31 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Village of Genoa City:

Oct. 31st from 4 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Village of Paddock Lake:

October 31 between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Village of Pleasant Prairie:

October 31 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Village of Salem Lakes:

October 31 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Village of Twin Lakes:

October 31 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

