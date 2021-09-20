Are you looking to take your children Trick-or-Treating? We’ve got you covered with information to ensure you have a Happy Halloween.

Remember to turn your porch lights on if you’re handing out candy & treats. Refer back to this post for updates and changes regarding times and dates. Changes may occur due to COVID-19 and weather.

Visit the CDC for information about COVID-19 and Trick or Treating. View the Racine County Eye Coronavirus page for more details.

Racine County Trick-or-Treat Schedule:

Burlington Area:

October 31 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Spooky City 2021: Trick or Treat with Downtown Burlington Businesses on October 30 from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Also includes hayrides, coffin races, street entertainment, costume parade, free movie



Village of Caledonia:

October 31 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Racine:

City of Racine: undecided

Candy Crawl: October 23 from Noon to 3 p.m. and October 30 from Noon until 3 p.m.

Village of Elmwood Park:

Saturday October 30 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m

Village of Mt. Pleasant:

October 31 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Bark or Treat at Campus Park, 5800 Campus Dr. from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on October 23 Dog costumes encouraged Donate to Mt. Pleasant K9 Unit & Citizen Academy Alumni Group Local pet organizations will hand out goodies

Trunk or Treat at Mt. Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Dr. from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on October 23 Costumes encouraged Local organizations/businesses will hand out treats Free event



Village of North Bay:

Date and times are currently not finalized

Village of Rochester:

Undecided

Village of Sturtevant:

October 31 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a bonfire to follow at South Park

Village of Union Grove:

October 31 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m

Village of Yorkville:

October 31 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m

Waterford Area:

Town of Waterford: October 31 from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Village of Waterford: October 31 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Village of Wind Point:

Undecided

