… we have a small favor to ask. Thousands of people have placed their trust in the Racine County Eye’s high-impact journalism because we focus on solutions-based journalism.
With no shareholders or billionaire owners, we can provide trustworthy journalism that focuses on helping readers.
Unlike many others, Racine County Eye’s journalism is available for everyone to read, regardless of what they can afford to pay. We do this because we believe in information equality. Greater numbers of people can keep track of events, understand their impact on people and communities, and become inspired to take meaningful action.
If there were ever a time to join us, it is now. Every contribution, however big or small, powers our journalism and sustains our future. Support the Racine County Eye from as little as $5 – it only takes a minute. Thank you.
Are you looking to take your children Trick-or-Treating? We’ve got you covered with information to ensure you have a Happy Halloween.
Remember to turn your porch lights on if you’re handing out candy & treats. Refer back to this post for updates and changes regarding times and dates. Changes may occur due to COVID-19 and weather.
Visit the CDC for information about COVID-19 and Trick or Treating. View the Racine County Eye Coronavirus page for more details.
Racine County Trick-or-Treat Schedule:
Burlington Area:
- October 31 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
- Spooky City 2021: Trick or Treat with Downtown Burlington Businesses on October 30 from 9:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Also includes hayrides, coffin races, street entertainment, costume parade, free movie
Village of Caledonia:
- October 31 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Racine:
- City of Racine: undecided
- Candy Crawl: October 23 from Noon to 3 p.m. and October 30 from Noon until 3 p.m.
Village of Elmwood Park:
- Saturday October 30 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m
Village of Mt. Pleasant:
- October 31 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
- Bark or Treat at Campus Park, 5800 Campus Dr. from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on October 23
- Dog costumes encouraged
- Donate to Mt. Pleasant K9 Unit & Citizen Academy Alumni Group
- Local pet organizations will hand out goodies
- Trunk or Treat at Mt. Pleasant Village Hall, 8811 Campus Dr. from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on October 23
- Costumes encouraged
- Local organizations/businesses will hand out treats
- Free event
Village of North Bay:
- Date and times are currently not finalized
Village of Rochester:
- Undecided
Village of Sturtevant:
- October 31 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a bonfire to follow at South Park
Village of Union Grove:
- October 31 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m
Village of Yorkville:
- October 31 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m
Waterford Area:
- Town of Waterford: October 31 from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
- Village of Waterford: October 31 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Village of Wind Point:
- Undecided