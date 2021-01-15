Racine County’s 2021 real estate seems to be off to a great start with 101 property sales in the first week, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.

The properties acquired between January 4th and 8th had a cash value of almost $32 million. The transfers included many single-family homes, a multi-family home, and a commercial property.

The multi-family home at 1909 Hickory Grove Ave, Racine, sold for $490,000.00.

The commercial property at 1515 Grandview Parkway, Yorkville, sold for $9,300,000.00.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITY REAL ESTATE VALUE 3800 Cheyenne Ct Caledonia $ 107,500.00 1821 Ellis Ave Caledonia $ 109,000.00 3240 Taurus Dr Caledonia $ 126,800.00 2440 Bittersweet Ct Caledonia $ 172,500.00 3205 Trudeau Trace Caledonia $ 300,000.00 5616 Eagle Point Dr Caledonia $ 305,000.00 817 Kaywood Dr Caledonia $ 329,900.00 2846 5 1/2 Mile Rd Caledonia $ 337,500.00 3739 Wild Ginger Way Caledonia $ 355,000.00 9223 Prairie Crossing Dr Caledonia $ 355,000.00 6520 Northwestern Ave Caledonia $ 550,000.00 5948 Stefanie Way Caledonia $ 655,000.00 7215 Botting Rd Caledonia $ 1,090,000.00 149 Reynolds Ave City of Burlington $ 239,200.00 800 Echo Dr City of Burlington $ 254,000.00 536 Lewis St City of Burlington $ 332,000.00 2273 Ravenswood Rd City of Burlington $ 421,000.00 21747 Plank Rd Dover $ 364,875.00 45 S Emmertsen Rd Mt Pleasant $ 85,000.00 1422 Plainfield Ave Mt Pleasant $ 110,000.00 6541 Mariner Dr #5 Mt Pleasant $ 125,000.00 220 S Stuart Rd Mt Pleasant $ 155,000.00 4226 Taylor Ave West #5 Mt Pleasant $ 190,000.00 8430 Gittings Rd Mt Pleasant $ 195,000.00 4736 Hansche Rd Mt Pleasant $ 200,000.00 6321 Kingsview Dr #22 Mt Pleasant $ 240,000.00 6144 Independence Rd Mt Pleasant $ 242,500.00 304 S Green Bay Rd Mt Pleasant $ 250,000.00 2134 Sutton Dr Mt Pleasant $ 260,000.00 4844 Indian Hills Dr Mt Pleasant $ 282,000.00 9222 Hollyhock Ln Mt Pleasant $ 289,000.00 2811 Manor Ave Mt Pleasant $ 290,000.00 3050 Gates St Mt Pleasant $ 294,900.00 9252 Millstone Dr Mt Pleasant $ 331,000.00 3154 Pritchard Dr Mt Pleasant $ 364,863.00 4828 Leslie Ann Lane Mt Pleasant $ 453,000.00 318 S Vincennes Circle North Bay $ 344,900.00 3532 N Britton Rd Norway $ 355,000.00 8915 Oriole Lane Norway $ 422,000.00 7438 Noraire Dr Norway $ 500,000.00 709 N Memorial Racine $ 17,500.00 2009 Superior St Racine $ 32,000.00 1952 State St Racine $ 36,000.00 941 Grand Ave Racine $ 42,000.00 1800 Roe Ave Racine $ 44,000.00 1207 Center St Racine $ 49,000.00 1836 Geneva St Racine $ 50,000.00 1328 Hayes Ave Racine $ 55,000.00 2023 Slauson Ave Racine $ 72,000.00 1524 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr Racine $ 79,000.00 434 Main St Racine $ 80,000.00 744 Roosevelt Ave Racine $ 81,000.00 744 Roosevelt Ave Racine $ 81,000.00 1914 Carter St Racine $ 82,000.00 1020 Isabelle Ave Racine $ 90,000.00 434 West Blvd Racine $ 90,000.00 1915 Hickory Grove Ave Racine $ 90,000.00 421 Island Ave Racine $ 90,000.00 2911 LaSalle St Racine $ 92,000.00 1312 Park Ave Racine $ 95,000.00 1926 Polaris Ave Racine $ 95,000.00 1230 Kentucky St Racine $ 98,000.00 2418 Lasalle St Racine $ 100,000.00 613 William St Racine $ 110,000.00 1709 Polaris Ave Racine $ 115,000.00 2513 Kearney Ave Racine $ 115,000.00 3201 Charles St Racine $ 121,000.00 2210 Grove Ave Racine $ 122,500.00 1541 Flett Ave Racine $ 125,000.00 2921 Bate St Racine $ 125,000.00 1960 State St Racine $ 125,200.00 1247 Hayes Ave Racine $ 125,500.00 309 Freres Ave Racine $ 129,900.00 621 St Patrick St Racine $ 130,000.00 2702 Maple Grove Ave Racine $ 131,000.00 1352 Deane Blvd Racine $ 137,600.00 2131 Carlisle Ave Racine $ 140,000.00 1624 Phillips Ave Racine $ 141,000.00 1918 Slauson Ave Racine $ 149,900.00 3713 Republic Ave Racine $ 150,000.00 1922 North Main St Racine $ 152,000.00 2116 Cleveland Ave Racine $ 153,000.00 3448 Lasalle St Racine $ 159,900.00 3101 Windsor Dr Racine $ 175,000.00 2800 Kearney Ave Racine $ 177,524.00 3711 Green St Racine $ 202,500.00 1909 Hickory Grove Ave Racine $ 490,000.00 302 East Main St Rochester $ 130,000.00 3508 S Kennedy Dr Sturtevant $ 196,750.00 302 Browns Lake Dr Town of Burlington $ 90,000.00 2501 S Browns Lake Dr #D-5 Town of Burlington $ 125,000.00 34131 High Dr Town of Waterford $ 4,000.00 31038 Grand Dr Town of Waterford $ 30,000.00 28641 N Lake Dr Unit 5 Town of Waterford $ 188,000.00 4710 N River Bay Rd Town of Waterford $ 345,000.00 31217 Red Oak Ln Town of Waterford $ 389,000.00 1680 15th Ave Union Grove $ 380,000.00 905 Augusta Village of Waterford $ 289,000.00 602 Cornerstone Xing Village of Waterford $ 325,000.00 8 Sprucewood Ct Wind Point $ 387,000.00 109 Raven Turn East Wind Point $ 1,900,000.00 1515 Grandview Parkway Yorkville $ 9,300,000.00

