Racine County’s 2021 real estate seems to be off to a great start with 101 property sales in the first week, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record. 

The properties acquired between January 4th and 8th had a cash value of almost $32 million. The transfers included many single-family homes, a multi-family home, and a commercial property.

  • The multi-family home at 1909 Hickory Grove Ave, Racine, sold for $490,000.00.
  • The commercial property at 1515 Grandview Parkway, Yorkville, sold for $9,300,000.00.

PROPERTY ADDRESS MUNICIPALITY REAL ESTATE VALUE 
3800 Cheyenne CtCaledonia $                    107,500.00
1821 Ellis AveCaledonia $                    109,000.00
3240 Taurus DrCaledonia $                    126,800.00
2440 Bittersweet CtCaledonia $                    172,500.00
3205 Trudeau TraceCaledonia $                    300,000.00
5616 Eagle Point DrCaledonia $                    305,000.00
817 Kaywood DrCaledonia $                    329,900.00
2846 5 1/2 Mile RdCaledonia $                    337,500.00
3739 Wild Ginger WayCaledonia $                    355,000.00
9223 Prairie Crossing DrCaledonia $                    355,000.00
6520 Northwestern AveCaledonia $                    550,000.00
5948 Stefanie WayCaledonia $                    655,000.00
7215 Botting RdCaledonia $                 1,090,000.00
149 Reynolds AveCity of Burlington $                    239,200.00
800 Echo DrCity of Burlington $                    254,000.00
536 Lewis StCity of Burlington $                    332,000.00
2273 Ravenswood RdCity of Burlington $                    421,000.00
21747 Plank RdDover $                    364,875.00
45 S Emmertsen RdMt Pleasant $                      85,000.00
1422 Plainfield AveMt Pleasant $                    110,000.00
6541 Mariner Dr #5Mt Pleasant $                    125,000.00
220 S Stuart RdMt Pleasant $                    155,000.00
4226 Taylor Ave West #5Mt Pleasant $                    190,000.00
8430 Gittings RdMt Pleasant $                    195,000.00
4736 Hansche RdMt Pleasant $                    200,000.00
6321 Kingsview Dr #22Mt Pleasant $                    240,000.00
6144 Independence RdMt Pleasant $                    242,500.00
304 S Green Bay RdMt Pleasant $                    250,000.00
2134 Sutton DrMt Pleasant $                    260,000.00
4844 Indian Hills DrMt Pleasant $                    282,000.00
9222 Hollyhock LnMt Pleasant $                    289,000.00
2811 Manor AveMt Pleasant $                    290,000.00
3050 Gates StMt Pleasant $                    294,900.00
9252 Millstone DrMt Pleasant $                    331,000.00
3154 Pritchard DrMt Pleasant $                    364,863.00
4828 Leslie Ann LaneMt Pleasant $                    453,000.00
318 S Vincennes CircleNorth Bay $                    344,900.00
3532 N Britton RdNorway $                    355,000.00
8915 Oriole LaneNorway $                    422,000.00
7438 Noraire DrNorway $                    500,000.00
709 N MemorialRacine $                      17,500.00
2009 Superior StRacine $                      32,000.00
1952 State StRacine $                      36,000.00
941 Grand AveRacine $                      42,000.00
1800 Roe AveRacine $                      44,000.00
1207 Center StRacine $                      49,000.00
1836 Geneva StRacine $                      50,000.00
1328 Hayes AveRacine $                      55,000.00
2023 Slauson AveRacine $                      72,000.00
1524 Dr Martin Luther King Jr DrRacine $                      79,000.00
434 Main StRacine $                      80,000.00
744 Roosevelt AveRacine $                      81,000.00
1914 Carter StRacine $                      82,000.00
1020 Isabelle AveRacine $                      90,000.00
434 West BlvdRacine $                      90,000.00
1915 Hickory Grove AveRacine $                      90,000.00
421 Island AveRacine $                      90,000.00
2911 LaSalle StRacine $                      92,000.00
1312 Park AveRacine $                      95,000.00
1926 Polaris AveRacine $                      95,000.00
1230 Kentucky StRacine $                      98,000.00
2418 Lasalle StRacine $                    100,000.00
613 William StRacine $                    110,000.00
1709 Polaris AveRacine $                    115,000.00
2513 Kearney AveRacine $                    115,000.00
3201 Charles StRacine $                    121,000.00
2210 Grove AveRacine $                    122,500.00
1541 Flett AveRacine $                    125,000.00
2921 Bate StRacine $                    125,000.00
1960 State StRacine $                    125,200.00
1247 Hayes AveRacine $                    125,500.00
309 Freres AveRacine $                    129,900.00
621 St Patrick StRacine $                    130,000.00
2702 Maple Grove AveRacine $                    131,000.00
1352 Deane BlvdRacine $                    137,600.00
2131 Carlisle AveRacine $                    140,000.00
1624 Phillips AveRacine $                    141,000.00
1918 Slauson AveRacine $                    149,900.00
3713 Republic AveRacine $                    150,000.00
1922 North Main StRacine $                    152,000.00
2116 Cleveland AveRacine $                    153,000.00
3448 Lasalle StRacine $                    159,900.00
3101 Windsor DrRacine $                    175,000.00
2800 Kearney AveRacine $                    177,524.00
3711 Green StRacine $                    202,500.00
1909 Hickory Grove AveRacine $                    490,000.00
302 East Main StRochester $                    130,000.00
3508 S Kennedy DrSturtevant $                    196,750.00
302 Browns Lake DrTown of Burlington $                      90,000.00
2501 S Browns Lake Dr #D-5Town of Burlington $                    125,000.00
34131 High DrTown of Waterford $                        4,000.00
31038 Grand DrTown of Waterford $                      30,000.00
28641 N Lake Dr Unit 5Town of Waterford $                    188,000.00
4710 N River Bay RdTown of Waterford $                    345,000.00
31217 Red Oak LnTown of Waterford $                    389,000.00
1680 15th AveUnion Grove $                    380,000.00
905 AugustaVillage of Waterford $                    289,000.00
602 Cornerstone XingVillage of Waterford $                    325,000.00
8 Sprucewood CtWind Point $                    387,000.00
109 Raven Turn EastWind Point $                 1,900,000.00
1515 Grandview ParkwayYorkville $                 9,300,000.00

