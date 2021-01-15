Racine County has been our hometown for over 30 years! LeCount Realty Group of Keller Williams Momentum has highly educated experts helping sellers and buyers with their real estate needs. We specialize in rural, urban, and lakefront properties west of the Interstate. Let us guide you in finding the perfect lot or a single-family home that’s just right for creating new memories. Experience the beauty of living in Racine – we will show you how!
Racine County’s 2021 real estate seems to be off to a great start with 101 property sales in the first week, according to the Racine County Register of Deeds Office property transfer record.
The properties acquired between January 4th and 8th had a cash value of almost $32 million. The transfers included many single-family homes, a multi-family home, and a commercial property.
- The multi-family home at 1909 Hickory Grove Ave, Racine, sold for $490,000.00.
- The commercial property at 1515 Grandview Parkway, Yorkville, sold for $9,300,000.00.
|PROPERTY ADDRESS
|MUNICIPALITY
|REAL ESTATE VALUE
|3800 Cheyenne Ct
|Caledonia
|$ 107,500.00
|1821 Ellis Ave
|Caledonia
|$ 109,000.00
|3240 Taurus Dr
|Caledonia
|$ 126,800.00
|2440 Bittersweet Ct
|Caledonia
|$ 172,500.00
|3205 Trudeau Trace
|Caledonia
|$ 300,000.00
|5616 Eagle Point Dr
|Caledonia
|$ 305,000.00
|817 Kaywood Dr
|Caledonia
|$ 329,900.00
|2846 5 1/2 Mile Rd
|Caledonia
|$ 337,500.00
|3739 Wild Ginger Way
|Caledonia
|$ 355,000.00
|9223 Prairie Crossing Dr
|Caledonia
|$ 355,000.00
|6520 Northwestern Ave
|Caledonia
|$ 550,000.00
|5948 Stefanie Way
|Caledonia
|$ 655,000.00
|7215 Botting Rd
|Caledonia
|$ 1,090,000.00
|149 Reynolds Ave
|City of Burlington
|$ 239,200.00
|800 Echo Dr
|City of Burlington
|$ 254,000.00
|536 Lewis St
|City of Burlington
|$ 332,000.00
|2273 Ravenswood Rd
|City of Burlington
|$ 421,000.00
|21747 Plank Rd
|Dover
|$ 364,875.00
|45 S Emmertsen Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 85,000.00
|1422 Plainfield Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 110,000.00
|6541 Mariner Dr #5
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 125,000.00
|220 S Stuart Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 155,000.00
|4226 Taylor Ave West #5
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 190,000.00
|8430 Gittings Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 195,000.00
|4736 Hansche Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 200,000.00
|6321 Kingsview Dr #22
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 240,000.00
|6144 Independence Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 242,500.00
|304 S Green Bay Rd
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 250,000.00
|2134 Sutton Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 260,000.00
|4844 Indian Hills Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 282,000.00
|9222 Hollyhock Ln
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 289,000.00
|2811 Manor Ave
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 290,000.00
|3050 Gates St
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 294,900.00
|9252 Millstone Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 331,000.00
|3154 Pritchard Dr
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 364,863.00
|4828 Leslie Ann Lane
|Mt Pleasant
|$ 453,000.00
|318 S Vincennes Circle
|North Bay
|$ 344,900.00
|3532 N Britton Rd
|Norway
|$ 355,000.00
|8915 Oriole Lane
|Norway
|$ 422,000.00
|7438 Noraire Dr
|Norway
|$ 500,000.00
|709 N Memorial
|Racine
|$ 17,500.00
|2009 Superior St
|Racine
|$ 32,000.00
|1952 State St
|Racine
|$ 36,000.00
|941 Grand Ave
|Racine
|$ 42,000.00
|1800 Roe Ave
|Racine
|$ 44,000.00
|1207 Center St
|Racine
|$ 49,000.00
|1836 Geneva St
|Racine
|$ 50,000.00
|1328 Hayes Ave
|Racine
|$ 55,000.00
|2023 Slauson Ave
|Racine
|$ 72,000.00
|1524 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Dr
|Racine
|$ 79,000.00
|434 Main St
|Racine
|$ 80,000.00
|744 Roosevelt Ave
|Racine
|$ 81,000.00
|744 Roosevelt Ave
|Racine
|$ 81,000.00
|1914 Carter St
|Racine
|$ 82,000.00
|1020 Isabelle Ave
|Racine
|$ 90,000.00
|434 West Blvd
|Racine
|$ 90,000.00
|1915 Hickory Grove Ave
|Racine
|$ 90,000.00
|421 Island Ave
|Racine
|$ 90,000.00
|2911 LaSalle St
|Racine
|$ 92,000.00
|1312 Park Ave
|Racine
|$ 95,000.00
|1926 Polaris Ave
|Racine
|$ 95,000.00
|1230 Kentucky St
|Racine
|$ 98,000.00
|2418 Lasalle St
|Racine
|$ 100,000.00
|613 William St
|Racine
|$ 110,000.00
|1709 Polaris Ave
|Racine
|$ 115,000.00
|2513 Kearney Ave
|Racine
|$ 115,000.00
|3201 Charles St
|Racine
|$ 121,000.00
|2210 Grove Ave
|Racine
|$ 122,500.00
|1541 Flett Ave
|Racine
|$ 125,000.00
|2921 Bate St
|Racine
|$ 125,000.00
|1960 State St
|Racine
|$ 125,200.00
|1247 Hayes Ave
|Racine
|$ 125,500.00
|309 Freres Ave
|Racine
|$ 129,900.00
|621 St Patrick St
|Racine
|$ 130,000.00
|2702 Maple Grove Ave
|Racine
|$ 131,000.00
|1352 Deane Blvd
|Racine
|$ 137,600.00
|2131 Carlisle Ave
|Racine
|$ 140,000.00
|1624 Phillips Ave
|Racine
|$ 141,000.00
|1918 Slauson Ave
|Racine
|$ 149,900.00
|3713 Republic Ave
|Racine
|$ 150,000.00
|1922 North Main St
|Racine
|$ 152,000.00
|2116 Cleveland Ave
|Racine
|$ 153,000.00
|3448 Lasalle St
|Racine
|$ 159,900.00
|3101 Windsor Dr
|Racine
|$ 175,000.00
|2800 Kearney Ave
|Racine
|$ 177,524.00
|3711 Green St
|Racine
|$ 202,500.00
|1909 Hickory Grove Ave
|Racine
|$ 490,000.00
|302 East Main St
|Rochester
|$ 130,000.00
|3508 S Kennedy Dr
|Sturtevant
|$ 196,750.00
|302 Browns Lake Dr
|Town of Burlington
|$ 90,000.00
|2501 S Browns Lake Dr #D-5
|Town of Burlington
|$ 125,000.00
|34131 High Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$ 4,000.00
|31038 Grand Dr
|Town of Waterford
|$ 30,000.00
|28641 N Lake Dr Unit 5
|Town of Waterford
|$ 188,000.00
|4710 N River Bay Rd
|Town of Waterford
|$ 345,000.00
|31217 Red Oak Ln
|Town of Waterford
|$ 389,000.00
|1680 15th Ave
|Union Grove
|$ 380,000.00
|905 Augusta
|Village of Waterford
|$ 289,000.00
|602 Cornerstone Xing
|Village of Waterford
|$ 325,000.00
|8 Sprucewood Ct
|Wind Point
|$ 387,000.00
|109 Raven Turn East
|Wind Point
|$ 1,900,000.00
|1515 Grandview Parkway
|Yorkville
|$ 9,300,000.00