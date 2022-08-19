Families and students who attend St. Catherine’s High School, 1200 Park Ave., are able to apply for the free and reduced lunch program. The 2022–2023 school year’s free and reduced lunch application is now open. Applications will be open until Sept. 26, 2022. According to the school, there are no exceptions.

This application is a part of the National School Lunch program. Once the application is processed, you will receive a letter in the mail stating the benefit received or, if the application was denied and the reason for the denial.

Applying for free and reduced lunch benefits

Those interested in applying should do so as early as possible. To access the application, use the Magical Meal Portal. Once the browser is open, search Siena Catholic Schools, WI. The next step that should be completed is clicking “apply for benefits.”

In addition to applying for free and reduced lunch, students at St. Catherine’s High school can gain information about registering and account information. Using the Magical Meal Portal will also allow students and families to add money to their student’s lunch accounts. Use the “sendmoneytoschool” feature to do so.

“Please know that the FDA will NOT be covering the cost of breakfast and lunch this school year, so this application is even more important,” shared the high school on Facebook.

Questions about the applications for students at St. Catherine’s High School should be directed to Cintia Sanchez at 262-753-1471 or csanchez@sienacatholicschools.org.

