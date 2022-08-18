Students will soon be back in the classroom. Before the bell rings for class to start, vaccine requirements need to be met by students. To help protect students, children, staff and community members from diseases that are preventable by immunization, vaccinations are recommended and encouraged.

The City of Racine Public Health Department and the Racine County Public Health Division fully support vaccinations for students. “Routine childhood vaccinations are crucial to ensure the health and well-being of children,” said Dottie Kay Bowersox, Public Health Administrator with the City of Racine Health Department.

Student immunizations: Law, age/grade requirements

2022-2023 Student Immunization Law Age/Grade Requirements are provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and can be found below.

The following document contains information about Student Immunization Law Age/Grade Requirements. It is important for community members to note that these requirements can be waived only for health, religious or personal conviction reasons.

Additionally, the Wisconsin School Immunization Requirements booklet serves as a resource that establishes the needs of students.

Where and when to get vaccinated

While you make plans to set your child’s class schedule straight, stock up on supplies, and make transportation arrangements, it is equally important to get your child vaccinated before the school year.

“We encourage parents to review their child’s immunization history and make arrangements to get them up to date prior to the start of the new school year”, reported Jeff Langlieb, Health Officer with Racine County Public Health.

Vaccines can be found and scheduled at various locations within the county. Utilize the following list compiled by both City of Racine Public Health Department and Racine County Public Health Division. An additional resource that can help locate those who will administer vaccines for people of all ages is vaccinefinder.org.

Additional vaccines encouraged

In addition to the vaccines that are required, DHS urges students receive their COVID-19 vaccines and boosters before starting the school year. Read about why and where your student can get vaccinated below.

School News

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. For more K-12 and college education news, check out our Schools section. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.