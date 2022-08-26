Students can make the most of their high school years by joining extracurricular activities within RUSD. Participating in sports, clubs and other organizations expands your involvement within your school. Likewise, the additional involvement builds up a student’s knowledge and experiences.

What’s not learned in the classroom can be gained through extracurricular activities. Whether you’re looking to join the swim team, audition for the school play, or take up a new hobby, each high school in RUSD offers something for students.

Case High School

Horlick High School

Park High School

The R.E.A.L. School

Walden III

RUSD School News and more

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. For more K-12 and college education news, check out our Schools section. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.