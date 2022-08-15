The Racine County Eye’s Best of the Best: BBQ results are in. Whether you’re a local to Racine or happened to grab a bite to eat in town, you’ve officially selected the best of the best.

Drum roll, please…

1. Dragon Pit BBQ

Dragon Pit BBQ was voted the Best Overall BBQ in Racine County. Additionally voted to have the best prices, customer service, ribs, brisket, and side dishes. Speaking of sides, one voter shared, “Try the mac & cheese and you’ll agree – it’s the best!” Dragon Pit BBQ operates their kitchen out of The Branch at 1501 located at 1501 Washington Ave. This winning BBQ spot is open weekly from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesday until Friday. They’re also open on Wednesdays from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sundays. Likewise, Dragon Pit BBQ makes numerous appearances at pop-up events and farmers markets throughout the summer. Follow for more on their website, Facebook, and Instagram. A delicious feast from the pit of the dragon. – Credit: Emma Widmar

2. Oh Dennis! Saloon & Charcoal House

Oh Dennis! Saloon & Charcoal House BBQ sauce was voted as the best BBQ sauce in Racine County. When nominating the business, one person shared the sauce has “lots of flavors with a slight kick to it.”

Oh Dennis! Saloon & Charcoal House is located at 4301 Douglas Ave. in Caledonia. At this time, their hours are approximate and adjustable. As of now, they are open from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays. They are also open from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturdays. For changes and updates, follow their website and Facebook page.

3. Gibby’s BBQ

The best of BBQ sandwiches goes to Gibby’s BBQ. A nominator shared, “Gibby’s has a very generous pulled pork sandwich (with) slaw on top!” Gibby’s BBQ is located at 2210 Rapids Drive within the Midwest Market 2210. Their brick-and-mortar location is open during market hours on Fridays from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Find them and a variety of other businesses online. Find updates on their Facebook and see what’s cooking on their end. Pulled pork sandwich with coleslaw – Credit: Paul Holley

