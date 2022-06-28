The 2022 Daddy Daughter Dance, which took place on June 17 at The Vault Banquet Hall in Kenosha, was a huge success. “The night was filled with fun, food and belly-aching laughs,” said founder and organizer Sharmain Harris.

In 2017, Harris began the Daddy Daughter Dance tradition as a way for fathers and their daughters to have a special night that they all can really enjoy. Festivities at this year’s dance included music, raffle prizes, a stationary photo booth, 360 photo shoots, and the belly-aching laughter-inducing hula hoop contest for the dads. Credit: Sharmain Harris / Daddy Daughter Dance Credit: Sharmain Harris / Daddy Daughter Dance Credit: Sharmain Harris / Daddy Daughter Dance Credit: Sharmain Harris / Daddy Daughter Dance Credit: Sharmain Harris / Daddy Daughter Dance Credit: Sharmain Harris / Daddy Daughter Dance Credit: Sharmain Harris / Daddy Daughter Dance Credit: Sharmain Harris / Daddy Daughter Dance

The Daddy Daughter Dance has become a much-anticipated event for many. One dad told Harris that his daughter had been eagerly awaiting the dance for the last six months.

For many, the highlight of the event was when the DJ played two great father-themed songs for dads and daughters to dance to. “Dance with My Father” by Luther Vandross and Beyoncé’s “Daddy” provided the most cherished moments of the evening. As the years pass, the Daddy Daughter Dance continues to grow. Harris told the Racine County Eye that he is already looking for a larger venue for next year. Another exciting element is to see those who attended the very first dance in 2017 come back as volunteers for the event. Three teens who volunteered at this year’s dance helped to make it the success that it was.

Harris was struggling this year to decide if the dance would even take place this year. Tragedy struck his family as his nieces’ mother, who was helping Harris plan the dance, was murdered just three weeks before the event was scheduled to take place.

It was only through the perseverance and the unwavering spirit of his three nieces, and many other little ladies that he encountered strength he didn’t know he had and was able to keep things going.

Daddy Daughter Dance contributors

The 2022 Daddy Daughter Dance was made possible through the hard work and dedication of amazing sponsors and volunteers:

Sponsors 2U4U Beauty Supply

Laura Stoner

Jimano’s Pizza

Franks Diner Volunteer staff Shanika Harris – Sharmain’s Wife

Raziya Gibson – Sharmain’s Daughter (age 16)

Shavonta Harris

Rachel Comstock

Khalie Berg (age 16)

Disney Washington (age 15)

Kyle Smith

Mirajae Woods

Lirhonda Price

Julie Ritmiller Credit: Sharmain Harris / Daddy Daughter Dance Credit: Sharmain Harris / Daddy Daughter Dance

