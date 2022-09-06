The trees in Wisconsin won’t be green for too much longer. The fall color report is now available for Wisconsinites to start planning their tours. The 2022 Wisconsin Fall Color Map is available to help those in the state of Wisconsin track the fall foliage.

In Racine County, the fall colors are predicted to reach their peak during the 1st week of November, per Travel Wisconsin. As the fall season continues, people are encouraged to use the interactive 2022 Wisconsin Fall Color Map to gain insight into up-to-date color percentages and even, a fading peak report.

Racine County Fall Color Report

Wisconsin’s Fall Color Report

Things to do this fall

In addition to gazing at the leaves, Racine County is full of things to do this fall. Check out what you can do by reading below.

