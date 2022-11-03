Follow Us

RACINE COUNTY — The 2022 general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. Wisconsin’s polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day for in-person voting. Voters may also choose to vote absentee and submit ballots via mail or delivered in person to their municipal clerk on or before Election Day.

Voters in Racine County – and all of Wisconsin – will choose candidates for U.S. Senator and House of Representatives, governor, attorney general, state treasurer, and secretary of state. All seats in the Wisconsin State Assembly and some seats in the Wisconsin State Assembly will also be on the ballot.

On the ballot Nov. 8, 2022 General Election:

Eastern Racine County

Wisconsin State Legislature

Senate District 21 (rural Racine and Kenosha counties; west side City of Racine)

Assembly District 62 (Caledonia, Wind Point, Raymond, parts of Mount Pleasant, Waterford; west side City of Racine)

Assembly District 63 (Sturtevant, Union Grove, Yorkville, Dover, Rochester, Burlington; parts of Mount Pleasant)

Assembly District 64 (Elmwood Park, parts of Mount Pleasant, south side City of Racine)

Assembly District 66 (Most of the City of Racine; North Bay)

Statewide federal office

US Senate

Statewide state offices

Governor/Lieutenant Governor

Attorney General

Secretary of State

State Treasurer

Racine County offices

Sheriff

Clerk of Court

Federal offices

US House – First District

Advisory referendum for City of Racine

In the City of Racine, voters will be asked to consider two advisory referendum questions. One deals with marijuana; the other deals with abortion.

  • Should marijuana be legalized for adult use, taxed and regulated like alcohol?
  • Should Wisconsin Statutes section 940.04, which bans abortion at any stage of pregnancy without exception for rape, incest, or health of the patient, be repealed to ensure legal access to abortion care?

Further reading for casting an informed ballot

Senate, House of Representatives

Ron Johnson joins all Senate Republicans to block bill aimed at disclosing big political donors’ identities

A list of all donors who have given the maximum to Rep. Bryan Steil, Republican candidate for Congress in southeastern Wisconsin

A list of top donors to Ann Roe, Democratic candidate for Congress in southeastern Wisconsin

Elections

The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens are committed to providing you with accurate, timely election information. We are your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with the latest election coverage and other local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Paul Holley is retired from careers in journalism, public relations and marketing but not from life. These days, he pretty much writes about what he feels like writing. You may contact him directly at:...

Leave a comment