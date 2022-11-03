RACINE COUNTY — The 2022 general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. Wisconsin’s polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day for in-person voting. Voters may also choose to vote absentee and submit ballots via mail or delivered in person to their municipal clerk on or before Election Day.

Voters in Racine County – and all of Wisconsin – will choose candidates for U.S. Senator and House of Representatives, governor, attorney general, state treasurer, and secretary of state. All seats in the Wisconsin State Assembly and some seats in the Wisconsin State Assembly will also be on the ballot.