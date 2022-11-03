RACINE COUNTY — The 2022 general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. Wisconsin’s polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day for in-person voting. Voters may also choose to vote absentee and submit ballots via mail or delivered in person to their municipal clerk on or before Election Day.
Voters in Racine County – and all of Wisconsin – will choose candidates for U.S. Senator and House of Representatives, governor, attorney general, state treasurer, and secretary of state. All seats in the Wisconsin State Assembly and some seats in the Wisconsin State Assembly will also be on the ballot.
On the ballot Nov. 8, 2022 General Election:
Eastern Racine County
Wisconsin State Legislature
Senate District 21 (rural Racine and Kenosha counties; west side City of Racine)
- Van Wanggaard – R (incumbent)
- Running unopposed
Assembly District 62 (Caledonia, Wind Point, Raymond, parts of Mount Pleasant, Waterford; west side City of Racine)
Assembly District 63 (Sturtevant, Union Grove, Yorkville, Dover, Rochester, Burlington; parts of Mount Pleasant)
Assembly District 64 (Elmwood Park, parts of Mount Pleasant, south side City of Racine)
Assembly District 66 (Most of the City of Racine; North Bay)
Statewide federal office
US Senate
Statewide state offices
Governor/Lieutenant Governor
- Tony Evers/Sara Rodriguez – D (incumbent)
- Tim Michels/Roger Roth – R
- Joan Ellis Beglinger – Independent
Attorney General
Secretary of State
- Doug La Foullette – D (incumbent)
- Amy Lynn Loudenbeck – R
- Neil Harmon – Libertarian
- Sheryl R. McFarland – Wisconsin Green Party
State Treasurer
Racine County offices
Sheriff
- Christopher Schmaling – R (incumbent)
- Running unopposed
Clerk of Court
- Sam Christensen – R (incumbent)
- Running unopposed
Federal offices
US House – First District
Advisory referendum for City of Racine
In the City of Racine, voters will be asked to consider two advisory referendum questions. One deals with marijuana; the other deals with abortion.
- Should marijuana be legalized for adult use, taxed and regulated like alcohol?
- Should Wisconsin Statutes section 940.04, which bans abortion at any stage of pregnancy without exception for rape, incest, or health of the patient, be repealed to ensure legal access to abortion care?
