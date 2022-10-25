Halloween is less than a week away. There is still time to soak in various activities and events happening in Southeastern Wisconsin this spooky season. This guide is your one-stop shop for Halloween.
Check out what’s happening locally and how you can get in on the fun.
Trick-or-Treating in Racine County
Community engagement
Halloween attractions
Things to do
Pumpkin picking
Local news
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a great celebrations section to keep you updated on community-wide events and other festivities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Have a celebration worth sharing? Contact emma@racinecountyeye.com to discuss your ideas.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.
You must log in to post a comment.