Just over 4,000 people showed up to the polls to cast their ballot in the 2022 primary election to decide three school board and one Racine County supervisor race.

In the County Supervisor race, Henry Perez will face Eric Hopkins. In the Racine Unified School District race, Tonya Evans and Theresa Villar will compete for the seat.

They will now face one another in the spring election, which will be held on April 5.

Racine County Supervisor-District 9

Racine Unified School Board of Education

