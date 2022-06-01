Wisconsin is home to some of the best farmers markets. It’s officially that time of the year when you can trade shopping at a grocery store for strolling the streets. It’s time to shop the season’s freshest produce, support a local artist, buy a loaf of freshly baked bread, and enjoy the variety of sellers and products found at the farmers markets in Racine County. Now is your chance to find produce grown in your neighbor’s backyard, purchase soaps made in houses near yours, and have the chance to connect with fellow community members.

The best part about living in a place with vast farmland and multitudes of small-business-minded and crafty entrepreneurs? There’s a farmers market nearly every day of the week in Racine County! Where will a farmers market scavenger hunt take you this summer? We’ve got you covered, from Monday through Sunday. Find out where to go by reading below.

1. Mondays: Sturtevant Outdoor Market June 7 – Oct. 25 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. 8505 Durand Ave. | Adjacent to the Fountain Banquet Hall The Sturtevant Outdoor Market is a European-style open-air market hosted by Southshore Outdoor Markets. You can purchase a variety of local goods, farm-fresh foods, in-season fruits and vegetables, honey, artisan jams, and preserves. There are also handmade and handcrafted art, crafts, and goods. Have questions about this market? Contact southshoreoutdoormarkets@gmail.com

2. Tuesdays: Union Grove Public Market June 14 – Sept. 24* | 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. 925 15th Ave. Union Grove | Union Grove Piggly Wiggly parking lot Get ready for fresh fruits, homemade jams, and good times with your fellow farmers, creators, and artists. This public market is hosted by the Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce. Learn more and find updates on the Facebook page. Email info@uniongrovechamber.org for more details. *The Union Grove Public Market will be closed on July 5 and 26 this year.

3. Thursdays: Burlington Farmers Market May 5 – Oct. 27 | 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. (October dates until 6 p.m.) Corner of Washington & Pine Streets, Burlington | Wehmhoff Square Produce, soap, bread, jewelry, live music, veteran resources, honey, canned goods, kettle corn, bakery items, and more are offered. Contact Carol Reed at 262-210-6360 or by email: burlingtonmarket@yahoo.com for more information. Visit the website for additional details.

4. Thursdays: Caledonia Outdoor Market June 2 – Oct. 27 | 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. 3920 N. Green Bay Rd. | Adjacent to the St. Monica’s Parking Lot This open-air market is fun for patrons attending and selling. Find fresh fruits, vegetables in season, home decor, jams, jelly, honey, and more. Hosted by Southshore Outdoor Markets, this market meets the demand and desire to shop local. No matter what you buy, shopping here guarantees you’re supporting local.

5. Thursdays: Racine HarborMarket June 30, July 28, Aug. 25, Sept. 29 | 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Monument Square | Corner of 6th and Main Streets in Downtown Racine The Racine HarborMarket will kick off its first season this year. This farmers market is brought to you by a collaboration between Kenosha’s Original HarborMarket and the Downtown Racine Corporation (DRC). Parking is available at the Lake Avenue Ramp, 300 Lake Ave., Civic Centre Ramp, 501 Lake Ave., and the McMynn Ramp, 120 7th St. The parking fee is $2 for all day.

6. Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays: Midwest Market @ 2210 Friday 3:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. | Saturday/Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. 2210 Rapids Dr., Racine | Across from Horlick High School The Midwest Market @ 2210 is Racine’s only indoor and permanent market. This location is more than just a farmers market; it offers mini storefronts within one venue. While you explore what this reimagined farmers market has to offer, you can also dine and drink at the full-service 1930s Speakeasy Bar along with other food vendors. Currently, there are over 45 vendors serving at the Midwest Market @ 2210. Visit their website and Facebook page for updates and information.

7. Saturdays: Waterford Saturday Morning Market June 4 – Oct. 15 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. 318 E. Main St. | Main Street between 2nd and 3rd Streets You can spend your morning at the Waterford Saturday Morning Market for the second year. Creative Spaces Studio is hosting this outdoor event. Contact creativespacesstudiowaterford@gmail.com or call the shop at 262-534-9146.

Great Lake Farmers Market takes place on Sundays at Milaeger’s Expo Greenhouse. 8. Sundays: Milaeger’s Great Lakes Farmers Market May 29 – Aug. 28 | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. 4838 Douglas Ave., Racine – Milaeger’s Expo Greenhouse The Milaeger’s Great Lakes Farmers Market has a selection of cheese, dairy, meat, produce, baked goods, processed food, raw foods, and organic products. The market runs year-round, but summer operations include live music and outdoor vendor space in the open air. Find a list of vendors and other details on the market website. Additional details can be found on their Facebook page.

