Rotary Post Prom, 69-year-old prom tradition, will continue this year on Saturday, May 21 from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave. in Union Grove. The Racine Founder’s Rotary Club is once again hosting a safe celebration for graduating seniors.

The celebration’s theme is “Moonlight and Roses” and will coincide with the indoor/outdoor gala-style event. This theme was chosen by senior representatives from the nine participating schools. This year students from Case, Horlick, Lutheran, Park, Prairie, R.E.A.L, St. Catherine’s, Union Grove, and Walden III high schools will gather for a fun community-wide event.

“This is the second year the club will present Post Prom at the fairgrounds,” Rotary president Chris Terry said. “The kids really seemed to like it there, so we decided to return for another year to celebrate the graduates.”

This post-prom event was established to provide a safe and fun environment for area graduating seniors following their respective school proms. This event is truly a Racine treasure that has grown to over 1,300 participants.

Spectator Information

Parents and other spectators are welcome to watch this year’s Rotary Post Prom Parade in person from the VIP Spectator Bleacher Seats. Those wishing to attend and watch as the high school seniors make their entrance to prom may do so by purchasing tickets. Tickets are available for $10 at rotarypostprom.com. It is strongly suggested by Rotary that these tickets be purchased in advance. Attending visitors must enter off of Highway 11 and park in the middle spectator-designated section of the parking lot only. There will be volunteers also assisting with traffic.

The Motorcade

Various municipal and county law enforcement departments will be on the premesis at Post Prom. They will be escorting the motorcade to the fairgrounds. Additionally, a small number of vehicles will be available to transport students back to Racine following the event, in emergency cases.

Watching from Home

Unable to make it to Post Prom? Watch the red carpet entrance from the comfort of your own home. You can watch it live on My24 Milwaukee or online at my24milwaukee.com.

Prom Attractions

This years prom will include: Massive 1,700 square foot laser tag arena

Sports, virtual reality and other arcade-style games

Inflatables, photo booths, professional photographers, drone videographers

Nightclub-style DJ on the red carpet and in the Rave Building

Karaoke

Food and beverages

Student Tickets

Students must purchase tickets prior to the event. Tickets are being sold for $50 per person (plus processing fees if applicable).

For more information, email racineprom@gmail.com or call 262-822-3833.

