RACINE – Racine Unified School District will have summer meals available for students this year, through a partnership with the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). This partnership allows school-aged children to have access to nutritious meals during the summer months. While school is out of session, meals will be available at RUSD schools and community centers.

The SFSP is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. Free and reduced lunches are typically unavailable during summer months, but now Racine community members have access to lunches if they are:

children 18 years of age and under

a person over 18 years of age who is determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled. This individual must participate in a public or private non-profit school program during the regular school year

“This program fills a void created when school lunches are not available,” said Cheryl Herman, Food Service Coordinator. “Helping parents meet the nutritional needs of their children is the strength of this program.”

RUSD Summer Meals Program Sites

The following summer meals schedule will be followed Monday through Thursday from June 20 to July 28. All meals will be served from noon until 12:30 p.m. at RUSD Schools.

School Address Gilmore Fine Arts 2230 Northwestern Ave. SC Johnson Elementary 2420 Kentucky St. Knapp Elementary 2701 17th St. Julian Thomas Elementary 930 Martin Luther King Drive RUSD Summer Meal Program Sites

Racine Community Center Sites

The following summer meals schedule will be followed Monday through Thursday from June 20 to July 28. All meals will be served from 11 until 11:45 a.m. at the following sites.

Center Address John Bryant Community Center 601 21st St. Tyler-Domer Community Center 2301 12th St. Matson Park 1110 South St. Solbraa Park 16th St and Lathrop Ave. Hantschel Park Byrd Avenue RUSD Summer Meal Program Sites

The following summer meals schedule will be followed Monday through Thursday from June 20 to July 28. All meals will be served from noon until 2 p.m. at the following sites.

Center Address George Bray YMCA 924 Center St. Sealed Air YMCA 8501 Campus Drive

At this time, there are no summer meals scheduled for the month of August. The Racine County Eye will update if any programming is added for the month of August.

