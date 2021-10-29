The Kenosha Women’s Network, AAUW-Kenosha (WI) Branch, and Tempo Kenosha are accepting nominations for next year’s Susan B. Anthony – Women of Influence Awards. These awards recognize the women who are making a difference in Kenosha County.

Awards recognize women who:

Believe in equality and exemplify this philosophy

Give of themselves that others might learn, grow, advance and succeed

Provide inspiration through leadership

Serve the Kenosha County community

Award Categories:

Business/Government/Nonprofit

Woman to Watch (Under 40)

Arts/Education

Susan B. Anthony Lifetime Achievement Award

Applications for grants and scholarships are also being taken at this time. Grants are awarded to nonprofit groups, agencies, or organizations that work with girls and/or women and their families in Kenosha County. Scholarships are offered to non-traditional-aged female students with an associate’s degree (at minimum), who are pursuing higher education.

The deadline for all nominations and applications is 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021.

To receive a nomination form or application for grants and/or scholarships, contact Rebecca Matoska-Mentink by email, SusanBAwards@gmail.com, or phone, (262) 515-3745.

Susan B. Anthony – Women of Influence Awards Celebration

A banquet will be held at Madrigrano Marina Shores, 302 58th St, Kenosha, to honor the winners, on Friday, March 11, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Awards will be presented, and scholarship winners and grant recipients will be announced as well.

In conjunction with The Kenosha Women’s Network, AAUW-Kenosha (WI) Branch, and Tempo Kenosha, this event is also made possible through the sponsorship of the Kenosha Community Foundation’s Women’s Fund and the Southeast Wisconsin Labor Times.

The lifetime achievement award is named for Susan B. Anthony, a staunch supporter of equal rights for women. She was a well-known labor leader, publisher and suffragist who worked diligently for women’s equality.

Previous Susan B. Anthony Award Lifetime Achievement Award recipients include: Saundra Yelton-Stanley; Camille Thibaudeau-Meyers; Anne Bergo; Barbara Kluka, JD; Frieda Schurch; Jennifer Fostel, Ph.D.; Rosanna Ranieri, MD; Eunice Boyer, Ph.D.; Katherine Marks; Terry Potente; Kay Wikel; Beverly Jambois, JD; Joan Wilk, Ph.D.; Joyce Erickson; Natalie Troha; Adelene Greene; Florence Hammelev; Kathy Barth; Jane Harrington-Heide; Patricia Johnson; Debra Hertzberg; Roseann Shales; Guida Brown; Earlene Jornt Girman; Michelle Serpe; Connie Ferwerda; Joanne Rattan; Honorable Mary Wagner; Ellen Brookhouse; Betsy Brown; Gina Madrigrano Friebus; and Mary Lou Mahone (posthumous).