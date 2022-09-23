If you are looking for something sweet, it’s best to know where and when you can Trick-or-Treat. The 2022 Racine County Trick-or-Treat schedule provides information to make sure that you and your family have a happy Halloween.

Trick-or-treat dates and times are subject to change per each Racine County city, town and village. Updates to this schedule will be made as information becomes available or as information changes.

2022 Racine County Trick-or-Treat Schedule

Location Date Time City of Burlington Oct. 31, 2022 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. City of Racine Not confirmed Not confirmed Town of Burlington Oct. 31, 2022 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Town of Dover Oct. 31, 2022 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Town of Norway Oct. 31, 2022 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Town of Waterford Oct. 31, 2022 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Village of Caledonia Oct. 31, 2022 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Village of Elmwood Park Not confirmed

Decision to be made on Oct. 6 Not confirmed

Decision to be made on Oct. 6 Village of Mount Pleasant Oct. 31, 2022 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Village of North Bay Not confirmed Not confirmed Village of Rochester Oct. 30, 2022 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Village of Sturtevant Oct. 31, 2022 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Village of Union Grove Not confirmed Not confirmed Village of Waterford Oct. 31, 2022 Not confirmed Village of Wind Point Oct. 30, 2022 Not confirmed Village of Yorkville Not confirmed

Decision to be made on Sept. 26 Not confirmed

