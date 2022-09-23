Follow Us

If you are looking for something sweet, it’s best to know where and when you can Trick-or-Treat. The 2022 Racine County Trick-or-Treat schedule provides information to make sure that you and your family have a happy Halloween.

Trick-or-treat dates and times are subject to change per each Racine County city, town and village. Updates to this schedule will be made as information becomes available or as information changes.

2022 Racine County Trick-or-Treat Schedule

LocationDateTime
City of Burlington Oct. 31, 20226 p.m. to 8 p.m.
City of Racine Not confirmed Not confirmed
Town of BurlingtonOct. 31, 20226 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Town of DoverOct. 31, 20226 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Town of NorwayOct. 31, 20225 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Town of WaterfordOct. 31, 20225 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Village of CaledoniaOct. 31, 20225:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Village of Elmwood ParkNot confirmed
Decision to be made on Oct. 6		Not confirmed
Decision to be made on Oct. 6
Village of Mount PleasantOct. 31, 20225 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Village of North BayNot confirmedNot confirmed
Village of RochesterOct. 30, 20221 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Village of SturtevantOct. 31, 20225 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Village of Union Grove Not confirmedNot confirmed
Village of WaterfordOct. 31, 2022Not confirmed
Village of Wind PointOct. 30, 2022Not confirmed
Village of YorkvilleNot confirmed
Decision to be made on Sept. 26		Not confirmed
Decision to be made on Sept. 26
2022 Racine County Trick-or-Treat Schedule

Fall Fun in Racine County

Local News

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a great celebrations section to keep you updated on community-wide events and other festivities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Have a celebration worth sharing? Contact emma@racinecountyeye.com to discuss your ideas.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Leave a comment